Location:Youngberg Hill
Map:10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 9719012177
Email:karyn@youngberghill.com
Website:http://10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road
All Dates:Dec 16, 2018 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Jan 27, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 10, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 17, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 24, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Mar 3, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Mar 10, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mar 17, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Mar 24, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Progressive Lunch: 3 Wineries, 1 Lunch

J Wrigley, Yamhill Valley Vineyards, and Youngberg Hill have teamed together as “Three Roads” to showcase their wines and make your Sundays more interesting this winter. Enjoy your meal one winery at a time. Start at J Wrigley for bubbles and appetizers, move on to Yamhill Valley Vineyards for sandwiches and a white flight, and finish at Youngberg Hill for dessert and Pinot.

10 am – 12 pm - appetizers paired with bubbles at J Wrigley.
12 pm – 2 pm - sandwiches and a white flight at Yamhill Valley Vineyards
2 pm – 4 pm - dessert and Pinot at Youngberg Hill

Reservations are required. Purchase tickets here to join the fun.

https://youngberghill.com/events-calendar/

https://www.cellarpass.com/three-roads-events

 

Fee: $35.00

