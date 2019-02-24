Location: Youngberg Hill Map: 10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128 Phone: 9719012177 Email: karyn@youngberghill.com Website: http://10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road All Dates: Dec 16, 2018 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Jan 27, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Feb 10, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Feb 17, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Feb 24, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Mar 3, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Mar 10, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Mar 17, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Mar 24, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm



Progressive Lunch: 3 Wineries, 1 Lunch

J Wrigley, Yamhill Valley Vineyards, and Youngberg Hill have teamed together as “Three Roads” to showcase their wines and make your Sundays more interesting this winter. Enjoy your meal one winery at a time. Start at J Wrigley for bubbles and appetizers, move on to Yamhill Valley Vineyards for sandwiches and a white flight, and finish at Youngberg Hill for dessert and Pinot.



10 am – 12 pm - appetizers paired with bubbles at J Wrigley.

12 pm – 2 pm - sandwiches and a white flight at Yamhill Valley Vineyards

2 pm – 4 pm - dessert and Pinot at Youngberg Hill



Reservations are required. Purchase tickets here to join the fun.



https://youngberghill.com/events-calendar/



https://www.cellarpass.com/three-roads-events

Fee: $35.00