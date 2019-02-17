|Location:
Progressive Lunch: 3 Wineries, 1 Lunch
J Wrigley, Yamhill Valley Vineyards, and Youngberg Hill have teamed together as “Three Roads” to showcase their wines and make your Sundays more interesting this winter. Enjoy your meal one winery at a time. Start at J Wrigley for bubbles and appetizers, move on to Yamhill Valley Vineyards for sandwiches and a white flight, and finish at Youngberg Hill for dessert and Pinot.
10 am – 12 pm - appetizers paired with bubbles at J Wrigley.
12 pm – 2 pm - sandwiches and a white flight at Yamhill Valley Vineyards
2 pm – 4 pm - dessert and Pinot at Youngberg Hill
Reservations are required. Purchase tickets here to join the fun.
Fee: $35.00
Tired of the same old brunch? Your Sunday brunch just got a whole lot better.