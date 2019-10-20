Private Dinner Series with Chef Max Germano

Enjoy a seasonally inspired 4-course meal with curated wine pairings while dining with chef Max Germano and winemaker Alex Fullerton..



EVENT DETAILS:



Price: $90 per person

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2019, doors at 6:00 PM

Location: Fullerton Wines Tasting Room, Northwest Portland

Capacity: One intimate seating of 30 guests

Advanced Reservations Required: Full details and directions will be provided by email immediately after booking online.

Ages: 21+ only, ID will be required for alcohol consumption.

Dietary Requirements & Allergies: Vegetarian and gluten-free diets are welcome, but you must let us know at the time of booking. If you have other dietary requirements, please contact us prior to booking so we can discuss with the chef. Same-day requests will not be accepted.