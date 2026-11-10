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Location:Domaine Lumineux Tasting Room
Map:115 N Washington St, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-376-1600
Email:info@domainelumineux.com
Website:https://domainelumineux.com/visit-us/events/coppola-movie-nights/
All Dates:Nov 20, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Priscilla Coppola Movie Night

Join us at Domaine Lumineux for a special screening of Priscilla (2023), written and directed by Sofia Coppola and based on Priscilla Presley's memoir Elvis and Me.

Starring Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley and Jacob Elordi as Elvis, this beautifully crafted biographical drama explores one of America's most famous relationships from a rarely seen perspective: hers.

From their first meeting in Germany to their life together at Graceland, Priscilla takes audiences behind the glamour of rock and roll to reveal a more intimate story of young love, identity, and the complicated realities of life alongside a cultural icon.

Settle into our intimate 18-seat screening room and enjoy an evening of film and wine. Tickets are $25 per person and include freshly popped popcorn, with Domaine Lumineux wines available for purchase by the glass or bottle.

Academy Wine Club members receive a complimentary glass of wine with their ticket.

Seating is limited, and reservations are required.

 

Fee: $25

Join us at Domaine Lumineux for a screening of Priscilla (2023), Sofia Coppola's intimate portrait of Priscilla Presley's life with Elvis. Enjoy this beautifully crafted drama in our intimate screening room with complimentary popcorn and Domaine Lumineux wines available by the glass or bottle.

Domaine Lumineux Tasting Room
Domaine Lumineux Tasting Room 97132 115 N Washington St, Newberg, OR 97132
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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