 Calendar Home
Location:Solena Estate
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148-8420
Phone: 5036623700
Email:info@solenaestate.com
Website:http://17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd
All Dates:Mar 7, 2020 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Prime Rib Dinner

Saturday, March 7th Solena Estate will be hosting our Prime Rib Dinner. Slow roasted Carlton Farms Beef will be cooked to absolute perfection. The thought of rich, roasted, aromas filling the kitchen and pouring in the Tasting Room is enough to get us excited for this night! Chef Paul, who has prepared dinners such as the lobster boil, and last year’s prime rib dinner, will be back again to prepare the feats. As always we will be serving Solena Estates’ finest wines to be the perfect accompaniment.

Tickets are $85 for Nos Amis Members and $95 for Future Nos Amis Members.

*Tickets are transferable to other individuals but non-refundable. If you have dietary restrictions we will do the best to accommodate them and will need 7 days’ notice prior to the event to work with chefs.

 

Fee: $95

Saturday, March 7th Solena Estate will be hosting our Prime Rib Dinner.

Solena Estate
Solena Estate 17096 17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148-8420
March (2020)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable