Prime Rib Dinner

Saturday, March 7th Solena Estate will be hosting our Prime Rib Dinner. Slow roasted Carlton Farms Beef will be cooked to absolute perfection. The thought of rich, roasted, aromas filling the kitchen and pouring in the Tasting Room is enough to get us excited for this night! Chef Paul, who has prepared dinners such as the lobster boil, and last year’s prime rib dinner, will be back again to prepare the feats. As always we will be serving Solena Estates’ finest wines to be the perfect accompaniment.



Tickets are $85 for Nos Amis Members and $95 for Future Nos Amis Members.



*Tickets are transferable to other individuals but non-refundable. If you have dietary restrictions we will do the best to accommodate them and will need 7 days’ notice prior to the event to work with chefs.

Fee: $95