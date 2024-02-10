Pre-Valentine's Dinner

Looking for a perfect pre-Valentine's Day dinner date idea? Join us at Saffron Fields Vineyard for an unforgettable evening filled with romance, exquisite cuisine, and fine wines. NW Alchemy Catering will present a delectable feast that will delight your senses while you enjoy an enchanting celebration of love with your partner. Book your table now and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime. Don't miss this chance to make your Valentine's Day extra special!

Fee: $165