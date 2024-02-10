|Location:
|Saffron Fields Vineyard
|Map:
|18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|503-662-5323
|Email:
|jvitkovich@saffronfields.com
|Website:
|http://https://saffronfields.com/product/pre-valentines-dinner
|All Dates:
Pre-Valentine's Dinner
Looking for a perfect pre-Valentine's Day dinner date idea? Join us at Saffron Fields Vineyard for an unforgettable evening filled with romance, exquisite cuisine, and fine wines. NW Alchemy Catering will present a delectable feast that will delight your senses while you enjoy an enchanting celebration of love with your partner. Book your table now and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime. Don't miss this chance to make your Valentine's Day extra special!
Fee: $165
Celebrate a special night at a beautiful winery!