Pre-Thanksgiving Wood-fired Pizza & Wine

Gather together on November 22nd at The Outlook at Knudsen Vineyards to kick off your pre-Thanksgiving festivities and enjoy wood-fired pizza and wine. Enjoy the best views of our historic vineyard while sipping on Knudsen Vineyards wine. Flights, glasses and bottle service will be available for this event.



Limited seating; reservations are recommended to guarantee your seat. Pizza will be served from 11 am - 3 pm.



Wood-fired pizza by Taste of Excellence.

8" Personal Pizza, $16/each

Options:

Margherita

Mushroom & Truffle

Bianco pizza with marinate artichokes, sausage & olives



All payment for pizza will be paid directly to Taste of Excellence at the time of order. No outside food allowed.



To ensure we are ready for you, please include all guests in your reservation, including minors and non-drinking guests. We want to make sure everyone has a seat that needs one.



*Please note: a $10 fee will be applied per non-drinking guest. A non-alcoholic drink and snack is included. We kindly ask guests call ahead if bringing four-legged friends. Please see our FAQ's for more information.



For groups of 7+, please email info@knudsenvineyards.com.