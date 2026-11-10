Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Tasting

Please join us for the holiday festivities!

Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration at Natalie’s Estate Winery

Savor our festive charcuterie boards, along with a

tasting flight featuring 4 of your favorite wines!

Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR

When: Friday, Saturday & Sunday, November 21st & 22nd

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tasting Fee: $30 per person (includes 10% off case purchases)

or complimentary for our Cellar Club members



Please make your reservation: https://block55.app/location/natalies_estate

Any questions? Please call Boyd at 503-807-5008

We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Fee: $30