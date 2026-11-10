|Location:
|Natalie's Estate Winery
|Map:
|16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-807-5008
|Email:
|events@nataliesestatewinery.com
|Website:
|https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
|All Dates:
Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Tasting
Please join us for the holiday festivities!
Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration at Natalie’s Estate Winery
Savor our festive charcuterie boards, along with a
tasting flight featuring 4 of your favorite wines!
Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR
When: Friday, Saturday & Sunday, November 21st & 22nd
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Tasting Fee: $30 per person (includes 10% off case purchases)
or complimentary for our Cellar Club members
Please make your reservation: https://block55.app/location/natalies_estate
Any questions? Please call Boyd at 503-807-5008
We can’t wait to celebrate with you!
Fee: $30
Savor our festive charcuterie boards, along with a tasting flight featuring 4 of your favorite wines!