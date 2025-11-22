|Location:
|Natalie's Estate Winery
|16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
|5038075008
|events@nataliesestatewinery.com
|https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Tasting
Kick off the holiday season with us the weekend before Thanksgiving!
Savor our festive charcuterie boards (included with your wine flight) along with a tasting flight featuring 5 of your favorite wines:
2023 Estate Pinot Noir
2022 Zinfandel
2022 Sangiovese
2022 Petit Verdot
2022 "Red Willow" Cabernet Sauvignon
Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR
When: Friday, Saturday & Sunday, November 22nd & 23rd
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Tasting Fee: $30 per person (includes 10% off case purchases)
or complementary to our Cellar Club members
Please reserve your tasting appointment by calling us at 503-807-5008.
We can’t wait to celebrate with you!
