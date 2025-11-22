Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Tasting

Kick off the holiday season with us the weekend before Thanksgiving!

Savor our festive charcuterie boards (included with your wine flight) along with a tasting flight featuring 5 of your favorite wines:

2023 Estate Pinot Noir

2022 Zinfandel

2022 Sangiovese

2022 Petit Verdot

2022 "Red Willow" Cabernet Sauvignon



Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR

When: Friday, Saturday & Sunday, November 22nd & 23rd

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tasting Fee: $30 per person (includes 10% off case purchases)

or complementary to our Cellar Club members



Please reserve your tasting appointment by calling us at 503-807-5008.

We can’t wait to celebrate with you!





Fee: $30 per person