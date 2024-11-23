Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Tasting

Immerse yourself in our new releases of premium wines, paired with a holiday treat of a complimentary charcuterie boards of smoked meat, seasonal tortes and an assortment of other holiday delights enjoy the friendly people, surrounded by nature’s view. Savor the holiday magic in our intimate tasting room.

Come and share the holidays with us!

Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery

When: November 23rd & 24th

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tasting Fee: $30 per person with 10% discount on case purchases; Complimentary for Cellar Club Members

Please call us at 503-807-5008 to make a reservation.

Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/



https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

