|Location:
|Natalie's Estate Winery
|Map:
|16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5038075008
|Email:
|events@nataliesestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
|All Dates:
Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Tasting
Immerse yourself in our new releases of premium wines, paired with a holiday treat of complimentary charcuterie boards of smoked meat, seasonal tortes and an assortment of other holiday delights enjoy the friendly people, surrounded by nature’s view. Enjoy the holiday magic in our intimate tasting room.
Come and share the holidays with us!
Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery
When: November 18th & 19th
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tasting Fee: $30 per person with a 10% discount on case purchases; Complimentary for Cellar Club Members
Reservations are required. Please email contact@nataliesestatewinery.com or call us at 503-807-5008 to make a reservation.
