Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
Nov 18, 2023 - Nov 19, 2023 From 11 am to 5 pm by reservation. Call 503-807-5008

Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Tasting

Immerse yourself in our new releases of premium wines, paired with a holiday treat of complimentary charcuterie boards of smoked meat, seasonal tortes and an assortment of other holiday delights enjoy the friendly people, surrounded by nature’s view. Enjoy the holiday magic in our intimate tasting room.

Come and share the holidays with us!

Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery
When: November 18th & 19th
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tasting Fee: $30 per person with a 10% discount on case purchases; Complimentary for Cellar Club Members

Reservations are required. Please email contact@nataliesestatewinery.com or call us at 503-807-5008 to make a reservation.


Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/836283304713086
https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/
Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com

 

Fee: $30 per person

Join us to kick-off the holiday season with wine tasting with us!

Natalie's Estate Winery
Natalie's Estate Winery 16825 16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
