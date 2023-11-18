Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Tasting

Immerse yourself in our new releases of premium wines, paired with a holiday treat of complimentary charcuterie boards of smoked meat, seasonal tortes and an assortment of other holiday delights enjoy the friendly people, surrounded by nature’s view. Enjoy the holiday magic in our intimate tasting room.



Come and share the holidays with us!



Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery

When: November 18th & 19th

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tasting Fee: $30 per person with a 10% discount on case purchases; Complimentary for Cellar Club Members



Reservations are required. Please email contact@nataliesestatewinery.com or call us at 503-807-5008 to make a reservation.





Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/836283304713086

https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com





