Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend

Relax and savor an enduring Oregon wine country tradition – the Pre-Thanksgiving weekend.



The ideal weekend for exploring new wines, picking up favorites, and enjoying fall moments before the upcoming Holidays.



Join Fairsing Vineyard and savor elegant wines, incredible offers, and stellar views.



Whether exploring the current wine flight and our artisan cheese plate or sharing an Elevated Seated Tasting with friends and family, Fairsing is rooted in crafting memorable experiences for you and your group.



Reservations for both the Pre and Thanksgiving weekends are recommended, with walk-in guests accommodated as space allows.



Fairsing Vineyard wines include estate-grown Pinot noir, Chardonnay, and sparkling selections crafted in the traditional method.



Thanksgiving weekends will feature current-release favorites, Matriarch Series wines, and team selections from our wine library.



Explore the beauty and bounty of Fairsing Vineyard.



Connect with our team for availability 503.560.8266.