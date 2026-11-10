|Location:
|Amalie Robert Estate
|Map:
|13531 Bursell Road, Dallas, OR 97338
|Phone:
|503-882-8833
|Email:
|cuvee@amalierobert.com
|Website:
|https://www.amalierobert.com/
|All Dates:
Pre-Thanksgiving Open House
We will be tasting NEW Release wines and offering a special A-List Re-Release Pinot Noir just in time for the holidays!
Our tasting program includes: 2025 Dijon Clones Chardonnay, 2024 Heirloom Cameo Chardonnay, 2025 Pinot Meunier, 2016 Mistletoe Ridge Pinot Noir and 2021 Satisfaction Syrah.
Fee: $25, refundable with 2 bottle purchase
Please join Dena and Ernie for our Pre-Thanksgiving Open House. The winery will be by appointment. Book your tasting appointment with your preferred day and time on the Amalie Robert website.