Location:Iterum Wines at the Orchard House Estate
Map:5917 Orchard Heights Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: (503) 779-8840
Email:patricia@iterum.wine
Website:http://5917 Orchard Heights Road NW
All Dates:Nov 22, 2025 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pre-Thanksgiving Open House

Join us at Iterum Wines on Saturday, November 22 from 11 AM to 4 PM for a cozy pre-holiday stop at the Orchard House Vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills. Taste small-lot Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Traditional Method Sparkling, and stock up for your holiday table.

Hosted by Winemaker & Proprietor Joe Dobbes.

$25 a ticket and complimentary for subscription members.

Limited space available. Please RSVP in advance.

 

