|Location:
|Iterum Wines at the Orchard House Estate
|Map:
|5917 Orchard Heights Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|(503) 779-8840
|Email:
|patricia@iterum.wine
|Website:
|http://5917 Orchard Heights Road NW
|All Dates:
Pre-Thanksgiving Open House
Join us at Iterum Wines on Saturday, November 22 from 11 AM to 4 PM for a cozy pre-holiday stop at the Orchard House Vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills. Taste small-lot Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Traditional Method Sparkling, and stock up for your holiday table.
Hosted by Winemaker & Proprietor Joe Dobbes.
$25 a ticket and complimentary for subscription members.
Limited space available. Please RSVP in advance.
Fee: $25
November 22nd