Pre-Thanksgiving Open House

Join us at Iterum Wines on Saturday, November 22 from 11 AM to 4 PM for a cozy pre-holiday stop at the Orchard House Vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills. Taste small-lot Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Traditional Method Sparkling, and stock up for your holiday table.



Hosted by Winemaker & Proprietor Joe Dobbes.



$25 a ticket and complimentary for subscription members.



Limited space available. Please RSVP in advance.

