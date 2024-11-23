|Location:
|Compris Vineyard
|Map:
|17425 NE Hillside Drive, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-538-4092
|Email:
|hello@comprisvineyard.com
|Website:
|https://comprisvineyard.com/visit/events/pre-thanksgiving-open-house-2024/
|All Dates:
Pre-Thanksgiving Open House
Join us for a kick-off to the Holiday Season at our Pre-Thanksgiving Open House! We'll be sharing some special wines, so come stock up for the Holiday season. Our Open House will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes a wine flight and light refreshments for $30 per person.
Fee: $30
Kick-off the holiday season at Compris Vineyard!