 Calendar Home
Location:Compris Vineyard
Map:17425 NE Hillside Drive, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-538-4092
Email:hello@comprisvineyard.com
Website:https://comprisvineyard.com/visit/events/pre-thanksgiving-open-house-2024/
All Dates:Nov 23, 2024 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Pre-Thanksgiving Open House

Join us for a kick-off to the Holiday Season at our Pre-Thanksgiving Open House! We'll be sharing some special wines, so come stock up for the Holiday season. Our Open House will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes a wine flight and light refreshments for $30 per person.

 

Fee: $30

Kick-off the holiday season at Compris Vineyard!

Compris Vineyard
Compris Vineyard 17425 17425 NE Hillside Drive, Newberg, OR 97132
November (2024)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable