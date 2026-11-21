|Location:
|The Winery at EIEIO's World Headquarters
|Map:
|10100 NW Meadow Lake Road, Carlton, Oregon 97111
|Phone:
|503 709 2846
|Email:
|Jay@OnHisFarm.com
|Website:
|http://www.OnHisFarm.com
|All Dates:
Pre-Thanksgiving Bogo Weekend
Festive time to load up your trunk with wine for the upcoming holidays so that all can enjoy what Oregon can do to make things go a bit easier than expected. Current and older vintages opened every fifteen minutes to keep the party going and the funds flowing.
Annual Open House before Thanksgiving to load up on plenty of wine to lubricate the gathering of in-laws, ill-laws and out-laws. Please email for your time to arrive as we like to have everyone interested be able to taste.