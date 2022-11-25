|Location:
|Natalie's Estate Winery
|16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
|5038075008
|events@nataliesestatewinery.com
|http://https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
Pre-Thanksgiving/Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Tasting
Immerse yourself in our new releases of premium wines, paired with a holiday treat of a complimentary charcuterie boards of smoked meat, seasonal tortes and an assortment of other holiday delights enjoy the friendly people, surrounded by nature’s view. Enjoy the holiday magic in our intimate tasting room.
In addition, with a purchase of 3 bottles of wine, you will receive a gift – your choice of a custom Christmas wine ornament.
Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery
When: November 19th, 20th, 25th, 26th, 27th
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tasting Fee: $30 per person with 10% discount on case purchases;
Complimentary for Cellar Club Members
Please email, or call us at 503-807-5008 if you would like to make a reservation or have any questions.
By appt. only please!
Fee: $30 per person (includes charcuterie
Join us to celebrate the end of harvest and holidays.