 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
All Dates:Nov 19, 2022 - Nov 20, 2022 Event dates - November 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 from 11 am to 5 pm - By Appointment only (call 503-807-5008)
Nov 25, 2022 - Nov 27, 2022 Event dates - November 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 from 11 am to 5 pm - By Appointment only (call 503-807-5008)

Pre-Thanksgiving/Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Tasting

Immerse yourself in our new releases of premium wines, paired with a holiday treat of a complimentary charcuterie boards of smoked meat, seasonal tortes and an assortment of other holiday delights enjoy the friendly people, surrounded by nature’s view. Enjoy the holiday magic in our intimate tasting room.

In addition, with a purchase of 3 bottles of wine, you will receive a gift – your choice of a custom Christmas wine ornament.

Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery
When: November 19th, 20th, 25th, 26th, 27th
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tasting Fee: $30 per person with 10% discount on case purchases;
Complimentary for Cellar Club Members

Please email, or call us at 503-807-5008 if you would like to make a reservation or have any questions.

By appt. only please!

Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/
https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

 

Fee: $30 per person (includes charcuterie

November (2022)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2022 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable