Location: Natalie's Estate Winery Map: 16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132 Phone: 5038075008 Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com Website: http://https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

Pre-Thanksgiving/Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Tasting

Immerse yourself in our new releases of premium wines, paired with a holiday treat of a complimentary charcuterie boards of smoked meat, seasonal tortes and an assortment of other holiday delights enjoy the friendly people, surrounded by nature’s view. Enjoy the holiday magic in our intimate tasting room.



In addition, with a purchase of 3 bottles of wine, you will receive a gift – your choice of a custom Christmas wine ornament.



Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery

When: November 19th, 20th, 25th, 26th, 27th

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tasting Fee: $30 per person with 10% discount on case purchases;

Complimentary for Cellar Club Members



By appt. only please!



Fee: $30 per person (includes charcuterie