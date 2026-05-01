Pre-Memorial Weekend Wine Tasting

Kick off Pre-Memorial Day weekend with a relaxing escape to Natalie’s Estate Winery and celebrate the start of summer surrounded by the beauty of wine country. 🍷☀️



Join us for a festive Pre-Memorial Day tasting featuring five beautifully crafted wines that showcase the richness, elegance, and character of our handcrafted portfolio. Each tasting includes a complimentary specialty charcuterie board with seasonal and holiday-inspired pairings thoughtfully selected to complement the wines.

Gather your friends, unwind among the vines, and enjoy an unhurried seated tasting in our welcoming estate setting—the perfect way to toast the season ahead.



📅 Saturday & Sunday, May 16th & 17th

⏰ 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

🍷 $30 per person

✨ Cellar Club Members: Complimentary

Reservations: https://block55.app/location/natalies_estate



We can’t wait to welcome you for a weekend filled with exceptional wine, delicious pairings, and warm hospitality.





Fee: $30