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Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97123
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,
All Dates:May 16, 2026 - May 17, 2026

Pre-Memorial Weekend Wine Tasting

Kick off Pre-Memorial Day weekend with a relaxing escape to Natalie’s Estate Winery and celebrate the start of summer surrounded by the beauty of wine country. 🍷☀️

Join us for a festive Pre-Memorial Day tasting featuring five beautifully crafted wines that showcase the richness, elegance, and character of our handcrafted portfolio. Each tasting includes a complimentary specialty charcuterie board with seasonal and holiday-inspired pairings thoughtfully selected to complement the wines.
Gather your friends, unwind among the vines, and enjoy an unhurried seated tasting in our welcoming estate setting—the perfect way to toast the season ahead.

📅 Saturday & Sunday, May 16th & 17th
⏰ 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
🍷 $30 per person
✨ Cellar Club Members: Complimentary
Reservations: https://block55.app/location/natalies_estate

We can’t wait to welcome you for a weekend filled with exceptional wine, delicious pairings, and warm hospitality.

 

Fee: $30

Enjoy complimentary charcuterie with special bites with wine flight

Natalie's Estate Winery
Natalie's Estate Winery 16825 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97123
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