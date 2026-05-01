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Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 5035608266
Email:Kate@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://www.fairsingvineyard.com
All Dates:May 16, 2026 - May 17, 2026 Walk-ins welcome

Pre-Memorial Day Weekend

Slip away and enjoy the Pre-Memorial Day weekend in Oregon wine country.
Take in sweeping views of the valley from the Cascades to the Coast Range while enjoying estate-grown Fairsing Vineyard wines

Select a wine flight tasting or an elevated experience with charcuteries, artisan cheeses, spreads, fruits, nuts, and more.

Cheese Plates are available featuring selections from Portland's own Cowbell Cheese. Ask to review additional culinary options.

Pre-Memorial Day weekend will showcase a variety of spring-release favorites and the sparkling 2022 Vintage Blanc de Blanc.

Walk-ins are welcome. Reservations are encouraged to ensure seating and patio access.

Connect with the Fairsing team with questions or requests at 503.560.8266.

Pre-Memorial Day Weekend with a view! Visit Fairsing Vineyard

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 21455 21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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