Pre-Memorial Day Weekend

Slip away and enjoy the Pre-Memorial Day weekend in Oregon wine country.

Take in sweeping views of the valley from the Cascades to the Coast Range while enjoying estate-grown Fairsing Vineyard wines



Select a wine flight tasting or an elevated experience with charcuteries, artisan cheeses, spreads, fruits, nuts, and more.



Cheese Plates are available featuring selections from Portland's own Cowbell Cheese. Ask to review additional culinary options.



Pre-Memorial Day weekend will showcase a variety of spring-release favorites and the sparkling 2022 Vintage Blanc de Blanc.



Walk-ins are welcome. Reservations are encouraged to ensure seating and patio access.



Connect with the Fairsing team with questions or requests at 503.560.8266.