Pre-Memorial Day Barrel Tasting at Coeur de Terre

Join Owner/Winemaker Scott Neal as he takes you out of the Tasting Room and down into the Winery for a tour of the Barrel Room and an opportunity to taste the 2023 single block reserve wines, Chardonnay and Syrah straight from the barrel.



Tickets:

$20 each, general public.

Complimentary for Cellar Club Members.



Two Start Times each day: 12:30pm and 3pm.



Event ticket price is in addition to standard tasting fees, and is not refundable with purchase.

