|Location:
|Coeur de Terre Vineyard
|Map:
|21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|5038834111
|Email:
|wine@cdtvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://21000 SW Eagle Point Rd
|All Dates:
Pre-Memorial Day Barrel Tasting at Coeur de Terre
Join Owner/Winemaker Scott Neal as he takes you out of the Tasting Room and down into the Winery for a tour of the Barrel Room and an opportunity to taste the 2023 single block reserve wines, Chardonnay and Syrah straight from the barrel.
Tickets:
$20 each, general public.
Complimentary for Cellar Club Members.
Two Start Times each day: 12:30pm and 3pm.
Event ticket price is in addition to standard tasting fees, and is not refundable with purchase.
Pre-Memorial Day Barrel Tasting at Coeur de Terre with Winemaker Scott Neal