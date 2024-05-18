 Calendar Home
Location:Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Map:21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 5038834111
Email:wine@cdtvineyard.com
Website:http://21000 SW Eagle Point Rd
All Dates:May 18, 2024 12:30 pm - 3:00 pm
May 19, 2024 12:30 pm - 3:00 pm

Pre-Memorial Day Barrel Tasting at Coeur de Terre

Join Owner/Winemaker Scott Neal as he takes you out of the Tasting Room and down into the Winery for a tour of the Barrel Room and an opportunity to taste the 2023 single block reserve wines, Chardonnay and Syrah straight from the barrel.

Tickets:
$20 each, general public.
Complimentary for Cellar Club Members.

Two Start Times each day: 12:30pm and 3pm.

Event ticket price is in addition to standard tasting fees, and is not refundable with purchase.

 

