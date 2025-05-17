Pre Memorial Day at Soléna Estate

Join us for a special Pre-Memorial Day Weekend celebration and experience a unique flight of past vintages. Taste and compare these library wines alongside our current releases, and enjoy 20% off all wines during the event. Club members can stack their discount for even more savings.



RSVP for a standard flight and let us know if you’d like to upgrade to the library flight.



Come explore the evolution of our wines and celebrate the start of summer with us!

Fee: $Nos Amis: Complimentary | General Public $30