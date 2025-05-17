 Calendar Home
Location:Solena Estate
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 5036623700
Email:lily@solenaestate.com
Website:http://17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
All Dates:May 17, 2025 - May 18, 2025

Pre Memorial Day at Soléna Estate

Join us for a special Pre-Memorial Day Weekend celebration and experience a unique flight of past vintages. Taste and compare these library wines alongside our current releases, and enjoy 20% off all wines during the event. Club members can stack their discount for even more savings.

RSVP for a standard flight and let us know if you’d like to upgrade to the library flight.

Come explore the evolution of our wines and celebrate the start of summer with us!

 

Fee: $Nos Amis: Complimentary | General Public $30

Solena Estate
Solena Estate 17096 17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, Yamhill, OR 97148
