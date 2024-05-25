|Location:
Natalie's Estate Winery
16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132
503-807-5008
events@nataliesestatewinery.com
https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
Pre-Memorial & Memorial Weekend Wine Tasting
Join us as we kick off the start of summer. We will pour a great selection of wines and charcuterie during a seated tasting during Pre-Memorial and Memorial Weekends.
You will enjoy tasting Rosé, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, and other wines. Complimentary charcuterie boards featuring special treats will be paired with these new wine releases!
Please call us at 503-807-5008 for an appointment so we can thoughtfully space out the appointment schedule for all our customers.
We look forward to hosting you!
Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery
When: Saturday and Sunday May 18th & 19th and Sat, Sun and Mon May 25th, 26th, and 27th
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. by appt only
Tasting Fee: $30 per person with 10% discount on case purchases & complimentary for Cellar Club Members.
For questions and to make an appt: Please call us at 503-807-5008.
