 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
All Dates:May 18, 2024 - May 19, 2024 From 11 am - 5 pm by reservation. Call us to make your reservation at 503-807-5008.
May 25, 2024 - May 27, 2024

Pre-Memorial & Memorial Weekend Wine Tasting

Join us as we kick off the start of summer. We will pour a great selection of wines and charcuterie during a seated tasting during Pre-Memorial and Memorial Weekends.

You will enjoy tasting Rosé, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, and other wines. Complimentary charcuterie boards featuring special treats will be paired with these new wine releases!

Please call us at 503-807-5008 for an appointment so we can thoughtfully space out the appointment schedule for all our customers.

We look forward to hosting you!

Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery
When: Saturday and Sunday May 18th & 19th and Sat, Sun and Mon May 25th, 26th, and 27th
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. by appt only
Tasting Fee: $30 per person with 10% discount on case purchases & complimentary for Cellar Club Members.
For questions and to make an appt: Please call us at 503-807-5008.

Facebook Event details https://www.facebook.com/events/1124856811852369/
Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/
https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

 

Fee: $30 per person

Join us for a winetasting to kick-off the unofficial summer season

Natalie's Estate Winery
Natalie's Estate Winery 16825 16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
May (2024)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable