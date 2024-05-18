Location: Natalie's Estate Winery Map: 16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132 Phone: 5038075008 Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com Website: http://https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/ All Dates: May 18, 2024 - May 19, 2024 From 11 am - 5 pm by reservation. Call us to make your reservation at 503-807-5008.

May 25, 2024 - May 27, 2024



Pre-Memorial & Memorial Weekend Wine Tasting

Join us as we kick off the start of summer. We will pour a great selection of wines and charcuterie during a seated tasting during Pre-Memorial and Memorial Weekends.



You will enjoy tasting Rosé, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, and other wines. Complimentary charcuterie boards featuring special treats will be paired with these new wine releases!



Please call us at 503-807-5008 for an appointment so we can thoughtfully space out the appointment schedule for all our customers.



We look forward to hosting you!



Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery

When: Saturday and Sunday May 18th & 19th and Sat, Sun and Mon May 25th, 26th, and 27th

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. by appt only

Tasting Fee: $30 per person with 10% discount on case purchases & complimentary for Cellar Club Members.

For questions and to make an appt: Please call us at 503-807-5008.



Facebook Event details https://www.facebook.com/events/1124856811852369/

Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/





Fee: $30 per person