Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:debbie@yamhill.com
Website:http://https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=pre-ipnc-winemaker-dinner--1675272725--373
All Dates:Jul 27, 2023 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Pre IPNC Winemaker Dinner

Join us for a beautiful winemaker dinner under the oak trees on the back deck. We'll be popping some bubbly, dipping into the Library to share some special wines from our 40 year history, and Chef Daryl Gossack of Loustic Catering will be preparing a five course dinner!

 

Fee: $150

Let's kick off IPNC in style!

