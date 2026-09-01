Powerhouse Sunset Yoga

Join us for another Powerhouse Sunset Yoga with the amazing Meg! This will be an outdoor experience designed to help you enjoy the end of the beautiful Oregon summer, move, and connect. Treat yourself to a fun, all-levels yoga flow, and great company in a beautiful setting.



Please arrive early to settle in and get comfortable. Yoga will begin at 6PM and run for a 45-minute practice. After class, stay and enjoy the opportunity to purchase wine by the glass or bottle, with food also available for purchase.



Don’t forget to bring a yoga mat or towel. We can’t wait to see you there - Salud!

Fee: $10