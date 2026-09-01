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Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: (503) 363-0525
Email:events@coriaestates.com
Website:https://www.powerhousehotyoga.com/events/yoga-wine-tf3l9-pj8kt-m4srr-nbxd7
All Dates:Sep 17, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Powerhouse Sunset Yoga

Join us for another Powerhouse Sunset Yoga with the amazing Meg! This will be an outdoor experience designed to help you enjoy the end of the beautiful Oregon summer, move, and connect. Treat yourself to a fun, all-levels yoga flow, and great company in a beautiful setting.

Please arrive early to settle in and get comfortable. Yoga will begin at 6PM and run for a 45-minute practice. After class, stay and enjoy the opportunity to purchase wine by the glass or bottle, with food also available for purchase.

Don’t forget to bring a yoga mat or towel. We can’t wait to see you there - Salud!

 

Fee: $10

Join us for another Powerhouse Sunset Yoga with the amazing Meg! This will be an outdoor experience designed to help you enjoy the end of the beautiful Oregon summer, move, and connect. Treat yourself to a fun, all-levels yoga flow, and great company in a beautiful setting.

Cória Estates
Cória Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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