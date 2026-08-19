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Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: (503) 363-0525
Email:events@coriaestates.com
Website:https://www.powerhousehotyoga.com/events/yoga-wine-tf3l9-pj8kt-m4srr
All Dates:Aug 19, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Powerhouse Sunset Yoga

Enjoy a fun, all-levels yoga flow, good music, and great company surrounded by the sweeping South Salem hills! Feel free to arrive early, settle in and enjoy a yoga flow starting at 6:00 pm led by the amazing Meg Boyd of Powerhouse Hot Yoga. Guests can enjoy wine by the glass or bottle right after class, and soak in the sunset views! Don’t forget to bring a yoga mat or towel, and we will see you there!

Minors are welcome!

 

Fee: $10

Enjoy a fun, all-levels yoga flow, good music, and great company surrounded by the sweeping South Salem hills!

Cória Estates
Cória Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
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