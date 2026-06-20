|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0333/pour-decisions--a-drag-affair--june-20
|All Dates:
Pour Decisions - A Drag Affair Brunch
💄🍷 POUR DECISIONS TURNS ONE! 🍷💄
Can you believe it?! One whole year of wigs, wine, glitter, chaos, and absolutely questionable life choices 💅✨
Join us as we celebrate the ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY of Pour Decisions: A Drag Affair with an extra fabulous afternoon of drag, drinks, and dramaaaa 💃
👑 Featuring:
Quesa D'Mondays
✨ Starring:
Sapphire Smoke
Monique Michaels
Khadijah Diamond
Ry Bred
Ave
📅 Saturday, June 20, 2026
⏰ 12PM – 2PM
🚪 Doors open at 11AM
🎟 Tickets:
🍷 $25 Advance
🍇 $15 Club Members (up to 4 tickets)
🔥 $30 At The Door after 4PM day-of
🚚 Amelia’s Mexican on-site
🍕 Outside food welcome
🚫 No outside beverages (yes, even water)
🐾 No pets
🔞 21+ ONLY
❌ No refunds for no-shows
One year later and somehow the pours are still strong and the decisions are still terrible. We wouldn’t have it any other way 💋
Snag tickets now before they disappear faster than a queen after brunch tips 👠✨
Fee: $25.00
Join us as we celebrate the ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY of Pour Decisions: A Drag Affair