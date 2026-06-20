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Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0333/pour-decisions--a-drag-affair--june-20
All Dates:Jun 20, 2026 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Pour Decisions - A Drag Affair Brunch

💄🍷 POUR DECISIONS TURNS ONE! 🍷💄

Can you believe it?! One whole year of wigs, wine, glitter, chaos, and absolutely questionable life choices 💅✨

Join us as we celebrate the ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY of Pour Decisions: A Drag Affair with an extra fabulous afternoon of drag, drinks, and dramaaaa 💃

👑 Featuring:
Quesa D'Mondays

✨ Starring:
Sapphire Smoke
Monique Michaels
Khadijah Diamond
Ry Bred
Ave

📅 Saturday, June 20, 2026
⏰ 12PM – 2PM
🚪 Doors open at 11AM

🎟 Tickets:
🍷 $25 Advance
🍇 $15 Club Members (up to 4 tickets)
🔥 $30 At The Door after 4PM day-of

🚚 Amelia’s Mexican on-site
🍕 Outside food welcome
🚫 No outside beverages (yes, even water)
🐾 No pets
🔞 21+ ONLY
❌ No refunds for no-shows

One year later and somehow the pours are still strong and the decisions are still terrible. We wouldn’t have it any other way 💋

Snag tickets now before they disappear faster than a queen after brunch tips 👠✨

 

Fee: $25.00

Join us as we celebrate the ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY of Pour Decisions: A Drag Affair

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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