Pour Decisions - A Drag Affair Brunch

💄🍷 POUR DECISIONS TURNS ONE! 🍷💄



Can you believe it?! One whole year of wigs, wine, glitter, chaos, and absolutely questionable life choices 💅✨



Join us as we celebrate the ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY of Pour Decisions: A Drag Affair with an extra fabulous afternoon of drag, drinks, and dramaaaa 💃



👑 Featuring:

Quesa D'Mondays



✨ Starring:

Sapphire Smoke

Monique Michaels

Khadijah Diamond

Ry Bred

Ave



📅 Saturday, June 20, 2026

⏰ 12PM – 2PM

🚪 Doors open at 11AM



🎟 Tickets:

🍷 $25 Advance

🍇 $15 Club Members (up to 4 tickets)

🔥 $30 At The Door after 4PM day-of



🚚 Amelia’s Mexican on-site

🍕 Outside food welcome

🚫 No outside beverages (yes, even water)

🐾 No pets

🔞 21+ ONLY

❌ No refunds for no-shows



One year later and somehow the pours are still strong and the decisions are still terrible. We wouldn’t have it any other way 💋



Snag tickets now before they disappear faster than a queen after brunch tips 👠✨

Fee: $25.00