Pour Decisions - A Drag Affair

💋 Drag, wine, and one wild night—get ready to make some Pour Decisions! 🍷✨



The marvelous Quesa D’Mondays is back at Oak Knoll Winery, and this time she’s bringing a brand-new cast of fierce queens ready to werk the stage, pour on the sass, and serve up a night you won’t forget. Expect laughs, jaw-dropping performances, and just the right amount of scandal—perfectly paired with your favorite Oak Knoll wines. 💃👑



So gather your crew, raise a glass, and let’s make some fabulous Pour Decisions together!



📅 Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

👑 Featuring: Quesa D’Mondays & friends



🎟️ Tickets:

• Advance: $25 per person (21+ event only)

• Members: $15 per person (up to 4 tickets)

• At the Door: $30 (after 4 PM on event day)



🚚 Food Truck On-Site

🍕 Outside food welcome

🚫 No outside beverages (including water)

🐾 No pets allowed

❌ No refunds for no-shows

Fee: $25.00