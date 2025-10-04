 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/phttps://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0179/Pour-Decisions--A-Drag-Affair--October-4th
All Dates:Oct 4, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Pour Decisions - A Drag Affair

💋 Drag, wine, and one wild night—get ready to make some Pour Decisions! 🍷✨

The marvelous Quesa D’Mondays is back at Oak Knoll Winery, and this time she’s bringing a brand-new cast of fierce queens ready to werk the stage, pour on the sass, and serve up a night you won’t forget. Expect laughs, jaw-dropping performances, and just the right amount of scandal—perfectly paired with your favorite Oak Knoll wines. 💃👑

So gather your crew, raise a glass, and let’s make some fabulous Pour Decisions together!

📅 Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
👑 Featuring: Quesa D’Mondays & friends

🎟️ Tickets:
• Advance: $25 per person (21+ event only)
• Members: $15 per person (up to 4 tickets)
• At the Door: $30 (after 4 PM on event day)

🚚 Food Truck On-Site
🍕 Outside food welcome
🚫 No outside beverages (including water)
🐾 No pets allowed
❌ No refunds for no-shows

 

Fee: $25.00

🍇 Wine not? Pour Decisions is back with Quesa D’Mondays & fresh drag talent!

