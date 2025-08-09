 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0151/Pour-Decisions--A-Drag-Affair--August-9th
All Dates:Aug 9, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Pour Decisions - A Drag Affair

🎭💄 Sip, Strut, and Slay the Night Away 💋🍷

The queens are back, and they’re bringing the sass and the sparkle to Oak Knoll Winery! Join us for Pour Decisions: A Drag Affair, a wine-soaked, wig-snatching, high-energy evening of fierce performances and fabulous vibes.

👑 Featuring the show-stopping talents of:
Quesa D'Mondays • Hoot Ishi • Hal Apenyo • Miss Jaxon • Nana Tuckit

✨ Whether you're here to cheer, chug, or channel your inner diva—this is one night you won’t want to miss.

📅 Saturday, August 9, 2025
⏰ 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM (Gates open at 5 PM)

🎟️ Tickets:
• $25 Advance (21+ only)
• $15 Wine Club Members (limit 4)
• $30 at the Door (after 4 PM)

🚚 Food Truck: Gourmet on the Go
🍕 Outside food welcome
🚫 No outside beverages (yes, that means water too!)
🐾 Sorry, no pets
❌ No refunds for no-shows

Get ready to pour some wine and make some fabulous decisions. 💃🍷
👉 Tickets going fast—snag yours now!

 

Fee: $25.00

Serving wine, wigs, and wicked fun! Get ready for bold queens, big laughs, and one wild night.

