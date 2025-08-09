Pour Decisions - A Drag Affair

Pour Decisions: A Drag Affair

🎭💄 Sip, Strut, and Slay the Night Away 💋🍷



The queens are back, and they’re bringing the sass and the sparkle to Oak Knoll Winery! Join us for Pour Decisions: A Drag Affair, a wine-soaked, wig-snatching, high-energy evening of fierce performances and fabulous vibes.



👑 Featuring the show-stopping talents of:

Quesa D'Mondays • Hoot Ishi • Hal Apenyo • Miss Jaxon • Nana Tuckit



✨ Whether you're here to cheer, chug, or channel your inner diva—this is one night you won’t want to miss.



📅 Saturday, August 9, 2025

⏰ 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM (Gates open at 5 PM)



🎟️ Tickets:

• $25 Advance (21+ only)

• $15 Wine Club Members (limit 4)

• $30 at the Door (after 4 PM)



🚚 Food Truck: Gourmet on the Go

🍕 Outside food welcome

🚫 No outside beverages (yes, that means water too!)

🐾 Sorry, no pets

❌ No refunds for no-shows



Get ready to pour some wine and make some fabulous decisions. 💃🍷

👉 Tickets going fast—snag yours now!

Fee: $25.00