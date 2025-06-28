Pour Decisions - A Drag Affair

Get ready to sip, slay, and sashay the night away—it's time for some Pour Decisions!



✨ Drag, wine, and one fabulous evening you won’t forget.



📅 Saturday, June 28, 2025

⏰ 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM



👑 Starring:

Quesa D'Mondays • Heavy Cream • Mona Chrome • Seven • Donatella Nobody



🎟️ Tickets:

• $20 Advance (21+ only)

• $10 Members (limit 4)

• $25 At the Door (after 4 PM day-of)



🍽 Food Truck: TBD

🍕 Outside food welcome

🚫 No outside beverages (even water)

🐾 No pets allowed

❌ No refunds for no-shows



Come thirsty. Leave fabulous.

Fee: $20.00