 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Pour-Decisions-A-Drag-Affair
All Dates:Jun 28, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Pour Decisions - A Drag Affair

Get ready to sip, slay, and sashay the night away—it's time for some Pour Decisions!

✨ Drag, wine, and one fabulous evening you won’t forget.

📅 Saturday, June 28, 2025
⏰ 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

👑 Starring:
Quesa D'Mondays • Heavy Cream • Mona Chrome • Seven • Donatella Nobody

🎟️ Tickets:
• $20 Advance (21+ only)
• $10 Members (limit 4)
• $25 At the Door (after 4 PM day-of)

🍽 Food Truck: TBD
🍕 Outside food welcome
🚫 No outside beverages (even water)
🐾 No pets allowed
❌ No refunds for no-shows

Come thirsty. Leave fabulous.

 

Fee: $20.00

