Pour Decisions - A Drag Affair
Get ready to sip, slay, and sashay the night away—it's time for some Pour Decisions!
✨ Drag, wine, and one fabulous evening you won’t forget.
📅 Saturday, June 28, 2025
⏰ 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
👑 Starring:
Quesa D'Mondays • Heavy Cream • Mona Chrome • Seven • Donatella Nobody
🎟️ Tickets:
• $20 Advance (21+ only)
• $10 Members (limit 4)
• $25 At the Door (after 4 PM day-of)
🍽 Food Truck: TBD
🍕 Outside food welcome
🚫 No outside beverages (even water)
🐾 No pets allowed
❌ No refunds for no-shows
Come thirsty. Leave fabulous.
