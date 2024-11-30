Post-Thanksgiving Holiday Open House

Open only twice a year, drop by our micro-winery to taste a vertical of our latest iOTA, Pelos Sandberg Vineyard, Pinot Noirs, estate Chardonnay and bonus pours. Meet the winemakers and enjoy the surrounding vineyard views as time and weather allow. Special purchase pricing on most wines for the holidays and gift giving.

Fee: $20/person (includes logo glass)