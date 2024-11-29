 Calendar Home
Location:@ Pelos Sandberg Vineyard
Map:7895 SE Amity Rd, AMITY, Oregon 97101
Phone: 503-507-8063
Email:johanna@iotacellars.com
Website:http://www.iotacellars.com
All Dates:Nov 29, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 30, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Post-Thanksgiving Holiday Open House

Open only twice a year, drop by our micro-winery to taste a vertical of our latest iOTA, Pelos Sandberg Vineyard, Pinot Noirs, estate Chardonnay and bonus pours. Meet the winemakers and enjoy the surrounding vineyard views as time and weather allow. Special purchase pricing on most wines for the holidays and gift giving.

 

Fee: $20/person (includes logo glass)

