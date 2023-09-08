Location: GC Wines Map: 3450 N. Williams Avenue, Suite 7, Portland, OR 97227 All Dates: Sep 8, 2023 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Portland Tasting at GC Wines

Ribbon Ridge Winery to Celebrate Three Recent Wine Releases with Winemaker John Grochau and Armstrong Vineyard Owner, Doug Ackerman.



The event will offer a tasting of the new wine releases for $20, refundable with the purchase of 3+ bottles. Newly-released wines being poured at the event will include:

2021 Red Electric Chardonnay Evening Primrose

2021 Red Electric Pinot Noir

2021 Red Electric TGV



Founded by John Grochau and Doug Ackerman, Red Electric Wines was inspired by the vineyard’s exceptional fruit and a mutual love of the Ribbon Ridge region. With John Grochau guiding the wines through crush, fermentation and élevage, Red Electric’s mission is to create balanced, beautiful, and intense wines that utilize and highlight all the sections of Doug Ackerman’s Armstrong Vineyard. The Winery has steadily grown since its founding in 2015 - from originally utilizing about 1.5 tons of Armstrong fruit, to fermenting approximately 10 tons today. Red Electric is able to use all sections of the vineyard to find optimal combinations of Pinot Noir clones and rootstock to assemble final blends. The vineyard has been farmed organically since 2013. Each year, grapes are harvested over several weeks in September and October, allowing variability in sugar concentration (brix), acid and tannin levels.



At an elevation of 300-400 feet and with south and southwest slopes, Armstrong Vineyard was planted in 2007 on the classic, ancient sedimentary soils of the Willakenzie series found in Ribbon Ridge. Ribbon Ridge displays uncommonly consistent, fine-textured marine sedimentary soils. Pinot Noir clones at Armstrong Vineyard include Pommard, Wädenswil and Dijon 114, 115, 667 and 777. In 2017, one acre was grafted over to Chardonnay (primarily Mt. Eden clone, with scion wood sourced from Cameron and Johan wineries).



Red Electric wines are crafted to transparently reflect terroir and vintage. The winemaking principles are moderate use of whole cluster fermentation when stems optimally lignified, limited use of new oak barrels, careful barrel selection to emphasize structure, native yeast fermentation, and acidulation only when necessary.

Fee: $20