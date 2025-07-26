Portland Opera a la Cart at Argyle Winery

Opera a la Cart is back in Dundee at Argyle Winery for the perfect pairing of opera and wine! Inspired by Portland’s food cart culture, Opera a la Cart is a mobile performance venue that brings live opera performances directly into the community spaces where people gather. Designed and built by architecture students at Portland State University, the cart features a fold-out stage and a “menu” of operatic specials of the day to be sung by local artists. This event is free and open to the public, no reservations required — however, we’d love to invite you to taste with us while you visit!