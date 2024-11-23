Portland Cheese & Meat Festival

With the recent boom in artisan shops across the Pacific Northwest, the Cheese and Meat Festival aims to showcase products that you would see on a “charcuterie board” and items that pair with the board. Think Cheeses, meats, pickles, bread’s etc.



Upon entry, you will be handed a charcuterie board to take home and a wine glass. From there you can walk around the venue sampling from our amazing artisan food and beverage vendors. Each vendor is there to guide you through their creations while suggesting pairing ideas with vendors around them. The Festival highlights the best in artisan foods and their pairings. While our focus is cheese and meat, our roots are all forms of food and beverage.



In addition to sampling their delicious products, many vendors will also be selling their products straight from the table giving you the opportunity to stock up on your favorites just in time for the Holidays!

Fee: $75