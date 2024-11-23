 Calendar Home
Location:The Leftbank Annex
Map:101 N Weidler St, Portland, Oregon 97227
Email:info@cheeseandmeatfestival.com
Website:https://portland.cheeseandmeatfestival.com/
All Dates:Nov 23, 2024

Portland Cheese & Meat Festival

With the recent boom in artisan shops across the Pacific Northwest, the Cheese and Meat Festival aims to showcase products that you would see on a “charcuterie board” and items that pair with the board. Think Cheeses, meats, pickles, bread’s etc.

Upon entry, you will be handed a charcuterie board to take home and a wine glass. From there you can walk around the venue sampling from our amazing artisan food and beverage vendors. Each vendor is there to guide you through their creations while suggesting pairing ideas with vendors around them. The Festival highlights the best in artisan foods and their pairings. While our focus is cheese and meat, our roots are all forms of food and beverage.

In addition to sampling their delicious products, many vendors will also be selling their products straight from the table giving you the opportunity to stock up on your favorites just in time for the Holidays!

 

Fee: $75

Festival showcasing international and locally made food and beverage products.

The Leftbank Annex
The Leftbank Annex 97227 101 N Weidler St, Portland, Oregon 97227
November (2024)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable