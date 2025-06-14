 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle Upper Patio
Map:960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 5414596060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://www.reustlevineyards.com
All Dates:Jun 14, 2025 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Port and Cigar Class

Join Stephen Reustle on an adventure to Portugal. Explore the unique process of Port making while tasting through a series of styles and types of Port, all while savoring a cigar. Additionally, you'll receive a detailed cigar education, uncovering the secrets of cigar craftsmanship, the etiquette and history of cigar smoking, and the parallels they share with wine!

 

Fee: $65/$85, Members/Non Members

