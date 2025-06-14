Port and Cigar Class

Join Stephen Reustle on an adventure to Portugal. Explore the unique process of Port making while tasting through a series of styles and types of Port, all while savoring a cigar. Additionally, you'll receive a detailed cigar education, uncovering the secrets of cigar craftsmanship, the etiquette and history of cigar smoking, and the parallels they share with wine!

Fee: $65/$85, Members/Non Members