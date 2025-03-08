 Calendar Home
Popcorn and Wine Pairing

Who says popcorn is just for the movies?

What to Expect:
🍷 Six expertly selected wines from our collection
🍿 Paired with six unique and flavorful popcorn varieties
💫 A charming experience in the winery under the glow of twinkle lights

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cost:

$25 per person
$15 for members and their guests
Get ready to discover your new favorite pairing! Once you try it, you’ll be hooked.

This is a 21+ event. No pets, please.

 

Fee: $25.00

Join us for a delightful afternoon of unexpected flavor combinations at our Popcorn and Wine Pairing

Oak Knoll Winery
