|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Popcorn-and-Wine-Pairing
|All Dates:
Popcorn and Wine Pairing
Who says popcorn is just for the movies?
What to Expect:
🍷 Six expertly selected wines from our collection
🍿 Paired with six unique and flavorful popcorn varieties
💫 A charming experience in the winery under the glow of twinkle lights
Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cost:
$25 per person
$15 for members and their guests
Get ready to discover your new favorite pairing! Once you try it, you’ll be hooked.
This is a 21+ event. No pets, please.
Fee: $25.00
Join us for a delightful afternoon of unexpected flavor combinations at our Popcorn and Wine Pairing