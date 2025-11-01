|Location:
|Apolloni Vineyards Tasting Room
|Map:
|14135 NW Timmerman Rd, Forest Grove, Oregon 97116
|Phone:
|(503) 359-3606
|Email:
|info@apolloni.com
|Website:
|https://apolloni.com/upcoming-events/
|All Dates:
Popcorn & Trivia
Bring your best trivia team to compete here at Apolloni Vineyards on November 1st, from 1pm to 3pm. Grab a glass, enjoy some complimentary popcorn, and put your knowledge to the test!
Come have a glass, enjoy some complimentary popcorn and bring your best team to compete in trivia!