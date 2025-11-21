|Location:
|Cória Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
|Phone:
|(503) 363-0525
|Email:
|events@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/coriaestates/event/578349/pop-up-paella
|All Dates:
Pop-Up Paella
Join us on Friday, November 21st from 5:00 - 7:00 PM for a cozy Pop-Up Paella dinner at Cória Estates prepared by Chef Reyes! Enjoy the rich flavors of freshly made seafood and chicken paella, paired with a colorful fruit and pastry table for a sweet finish.
Grab a fresh pour of our estate wine and savor an evening filled with warmth, flavor, and community. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the thanksgiving season early at Cória Estates!
*Ticket price includes food plate*
Fee: $20