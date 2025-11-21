 Calendar Home
Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: (503) 363-0525
Email:events@coriaestates.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/coriaestates/event/578349/pop-up-paella
All Dates:Nov 21, 2025 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Pop-Up Paella

Join us on Friday, November 21st from 5:00 - 7:00 PM for a cozy Pop-Up Paella dinner at Cória Estates prepared by Chef Reyes! Enjoy the rich flavors of freshly made seafood and chicken paella, paired with a colorful fruit and pastry table for a sweet finish.

Grab a fresh pour of our estate wine and savor an evening filled with warmth, flavor, and community. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the thanksgiving season early at Cória Estates!

*Ticket price includes food plate*

 

Fee: $20

Join us on Friday, November 21st from 5:00 - 7:00 PM for a cozy Pop-Up Paella dinner at Cória Estates prepared by Chef Reyes! Enjoy the rich flavors of freshly made seafood and chicken paella, paired with a colorful fruit and pastry table for a sweet finish.Grab a fresh pour of our estate wine and savor an evening filled with warmth, flavor, and community. It’s the perfect way to celebrate ...
Cória Estates
Cória Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
November (2025)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable