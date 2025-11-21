Pop-Up Paella

Join us on Friday, November 21st from 5:00 - 7:00 PM for a cozy Pop-Up Paella dinner at Cória Estates prepared by Chef Reyes! Enjoy the rich flavors of freshly made seafood and chicken paella, paired with a colorful fruit and pastry table for a sweet finish.



Grab a fresh pour of our estate wine and savor an evening filled with warmth, flavor, and community. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the thanksgiving season early at Cória Estates!



*Ticket price includes food plate*

Fee: $20