 Calendar Home
Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: (503) 363-0525
Email:events@coriaestates.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/coriaestates/event/574521/pop-up-paella
All Dates:Oct 17, 2025 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Pop-Up Paella + Live Música!

Surprise! Pop-Up Paella at Cória Estates is here!

Chef Reyes will be preparing two incredible paellas in-house. One featuring tender chicken and the other filled with fresh seafood. Both dishes will be cooked in traditional Spanish style, layered with rich flavors, vibrant spices, and a true taste of community. Fruit and pastries will also be available.

Pair your paella with a glass of Cória’s estate-grown wine, and enjoy a live music performance from the amazingly talented David Tutmark!

Space is limited—Salud!

*Ticket includes paella plate + fruit and pastries*

 

Fee: $20

Pop-Up Paella + Live Música!

Cória Estates
Cória Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
October (2025)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable