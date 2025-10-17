Pop-Up Paella + Live Música!

Surprise! Pop-Up Paella at Cória Estates is here!



Chef Reyes will be preparing two incredible paellas in-house. One featuring tender chicken and the other filled with fresh seafood. Both dishes will be cooked in traditional Spanish style, layered with rich flavors, vibrant spices, and a true taste of community. Fruit and pastries will also be available.



Pair your paella with a glass of Cória’s estate-grown wine, and enjoy a live music performance from the amazingly talented David Tutmark!



Space is limited—Salud!



*Ticket includes paella plate + fruit and pastries*

Fee: $20