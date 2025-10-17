|Location:
|Cória Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
|Phone:
|(503) 363-0525
|Email:
|events@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/coriaestates/event/574521/pop-up-paella
|All Dates:
Pop-Up Paella + Live Música!
Surprise! Pop-Up Paella at Cória Estates is here!
Chef Reyes will be preparing two incredible paellas in-house. One featuring tender chicken and the other filled with fresh seafood. Both dishes will be cooked in traditional Spanish style, layered with rich flavors, vibrant spices, and a true taste of community. Fruit and pastries will also be available.
Pair your paella with a glass of Cória’s estate-grown wine, and enjoy a live music performance from the amazingly talented David Tutmark!
Space is limited—Salud!
*Ticket includes paella plate + fruit and pastries*
Fee: $20
