 Calendar Home
Location:The Erin Hanson Gallery
Map:1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 334-3670
Email:info@erinhanson.com
Website:https://www.erinhanson.com/event/secondsaturday
All Dates:Jun 14, 2025 - Jun 15, 2025

Pop into Summer

Begin summer in the best way possible by enjoying beautiful impressionist landscapes at the Erin Hanson Gallery, along with a delightful popcorn tasting with Miss Hannah's Popcorn, and wonderful local wines from MonksGate Winery.

Start summer with gorgeous art, local wine, and a fun popcorn tasting!

The Erin Hanson Gallery
The Erin Hanson Gallery 97128 1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, OR 97128
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

