Pollinators, Flowers, & Salt

Join us at Brooks for a Summer celebration of floral diversity and the essential role pollinators play in healthy ecosystems. In partnership with Jacobsen Salt Co., this immersive workshop brings together observation, conversation, and hands-on learning inspired by the garden and the season.



We'll begin the afternoon with a shared cup of herbal tea and a honey tasting while learning about the Jacobsen Hive Steward Program and the work happening in the Brooks Regenerative Garden. From there, Estate Sustainability Director Shannon Mayhew will guide a garden walk focused on pollinator habitat, forage, and the importance of succession planting and diverse landscapes.



We are also honored to welcome the Xerces Society, who will share insights from their long-standing work in pollinator conservation, encouraging us to think about both our kept and unkept landscapes as vital refuge for pollinators.



The experience concludes with a hands-on floral salt blending workshop using Jacobsen Sea Salt, harvested from Netarts Bay on the Oregon Coast. Using edible flowers introduced during the garden tour, each guest will create their own custom floral salt blend to take home- a way to quite literally "eat with the season

and carry a bit of Summer into your kitchen.



Your Experience Includes:



Herbal tea and Jacobsen honey tasting

Talk on hive stewardship and pollinator conservation

Garden tour focused on pollinator habitat talk

Hands-on floral salt blending workshop

Brooks wines to taste and enjoy



This workshop is equal parts learning, tasting, walking, and creating- a thoughtful way to experience the garden in full summer.



Brooks Wine Club members receive 20% off. Please log into your account when booking and the discount will be applied automatically at checkout.





Fee: $60