Pollinator Series: Mason Bee Walk

Experience the newest addition to the Stoller Family Estate property:the Hanna Farm. Head of Corporate Gardens, Corinne Gosnell, will take you through our heirloom orchard as it wakes from its winter slumber and show you the sustainability practices that allow our native Mason bee population to flourish. These unique pollinators are an important part of the Willamette Valley ecosystem, so join us to learn more about this species and our work to preserve this land for future generations.



Indulge in a delightful selection of pastries with fresh seasonal fruits, complemented by a choice of tea, coffee, and a refreshing glass of Sparkling wine following your stroll.



Don’t miss this chance to win a Mason bee house and native plants! At the end of the event, we’ll draw names from the raffle to win these unique sustainability gifts so you can house Mason bees in your home garden.

Fee: $65