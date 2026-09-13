Plein Air Painting Lesson

Outdoors at our farm you will create an 8x8" painting while sipping wine and snacking on delicious bites. Each participant will select their own scene to paint, including flowers and trees on the property. Guided by our Bachelors of Fine Arts degreed instructor, you will mix colors, sketch your subject, and paint on either wood panel or stretched canvas. Loch Wines will provide the liquid lubricant to get your creativity flowing. The resulting masterpiece will be ready to take home that day.

Fee: $75