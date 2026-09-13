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Location:West Shore Farm
Map:7701 SW Cascara Dr, Gaston, OR 97119
Phone: 971-219-4943
Email:hello@lochwinery.com
Website:https://www.lochwinery.com/experiences
All Dates:Sep 13, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Plein Air Painting Lesson

Outdoors at our farm you will create an 8x8" painting while sipping wine and snacking on delicious bites. Each participant will select their own scene to paint, including flowers and trees on the property. Guided by our Bachelors of Fine Arts degreed instructor, you will mix colors, sketch your subject, and paint on either wood panel or stretched canvas. Loch Wines will provide the liquid lubricant to get your creativity flowing. The resulting masterpiece will be ready to take home that day.

 

Fee: $75

Paint an 8x8 with pro guidance, food and Wine!

West Shore Farm
West Shore Farm 97119 7701 SW Cascara Dr, Gaston, OR 97119
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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