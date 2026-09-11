 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:http://4510 SE 23rd Avenue
All Dates:Sep 11, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Plant Bingo and Wine!

Get ready for a fabulous afternoon of wine, plants, and plenty of sass! Join us on Friday, September 11th at 6:00 PM (please arrive by 5:30 to get your wine & check in) at Hip Chicks do Wine in SE Portland for a lively round (or three!) of Plant Bingo.

Your host for the afternoon is the one and only Adrienne Alexander, bringing the glam, the laughs, and the bingo balls. Win beautiful plant prizes generously provided by Gifford's Flowers—perfect for growing your collection or gifting to your favorite plant lover.

Your $25 ticket includes:
🍷 One glass of wine
🎟 One Bingo card

Want more chances to win? Additional Bingo cards will be available for $5 each.

Space is limited, so grab your tickets early and gather your friends for an afternoon that’s equal parts leafy, lively, and deliciously fun!

Cheers to wine, wins, and wonderful plants!

 

Fee: $25

Bingo & Wine

Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
September (2026)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable