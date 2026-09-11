Plant Bingo and Wine!

Get ready for a fabulous afternoon of wine, plants, and plenty of sass! Join us on Friday, September 11th at 6:00 PM (please arrive by 5:30 to get your wine & check in) at Hip Chicks do Wine in SE Portland for a lively round (or three!) of Plant Bingo.



Your host for the afternoon is the one and only Adrienne Alexander, bringing the glam, the laughs, and the bingo balls. Win beautiful plant prizes generously provided by Gifford's Flowers—perfect for growing your collection or gifting to your favorite plant lover.



Your $25 ticket includes:

🍷 One glass of wine

🎟 One Bingo card



Want more chances to win? Additional Bingo cards will be available for $5 each.



Space is limited, so grab your tickets early and gather your friends for an afternoon that’s equal parts leafy, lively, and deliciously fun!



Cheers to wine, wins, and wonderful plants!

Fee: $25