Location: Dobbes Family Winery Map: 240 SE 5th St, DUNDEE, OR 97115 Phone: 503-538-1141 Email: info@dobbesfamilywinery.com Website: http://https://www.exploretock.com/dobbesfamilyestate/event/473031/pizza-pinot-performances All Dates: Apr 26, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

May 31, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jun 28, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jul 26, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Aug 30, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sep 27, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm



Pizza, Pinot & Performances

Start your weekend off with an evening of pizza, pinot, and performances from local musicians on the last Friday of every month (April-September). Our urban winery located in Dundee, just minutes from downtown Newberg and McMinnville is the perfect way to kick off your weekend. Make sure to save the dates on your calendar, and don't forget to add a delicious pizza when booking, prepared onsite by Taste of Excellence.