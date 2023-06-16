|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/brookswinery/
|All Dates:
Pizza Fridays at Brooks
Join us for Pizza Friday at Brooks! We're slicing up delicious pizza from our wood-fired oven along with a salad and dessert option (sorry, no gluten-free crust available). Wines by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase. Come get your pizza on!
