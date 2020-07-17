 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/pizza-friday-july-17/
All Dates:Jul 17, 2020 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Pizza Friday at Brooks

We are extending our hours and serving delicious pizza from our wood-fired oven as well as a salad and dessert option (Sorry, no gluten free pizza option).

Wines by the glass or bottle will be available for purchase. Come get your pizza on!

Please note that reservations are REQUIRED.

Pizza Friday is back at Brooks!

